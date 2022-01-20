On Duty Hyderabad Police Vulnerable to Covid, Most Down With Infection

A huge number of police force in the city is infected with the Covid 19 third wave while being on duty, as per a report in a leading English daily. Despite 95 percent of the force being vaccinated, the police are said to be infected with COVID. The exact number is unknown, but an official told an English daily that almost all the police stations in the tri-commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda – and others across the State has been hit hard by the COVID 19 third wave. A majority of the cases were reported in Hyderabad, in Hyderabad, including the unit in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The report states that many of them have a fever and show symptoms. The cops who tested positive have been under home isolation. Meanwhile, senior officials who feel obliged to prevent additional damage to the law enforcement department as a result of Covid-19 are moving quickly to implement pandemic-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). The police force is supporting the affected personnel. The department is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to protect its personnel and their families from being affected by the virus. Telangana has experienced a surge in Covid cases, with over 2,000 cases reported daily in the last few days, most of which are Omicron cases.