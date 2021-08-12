Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge A Shooting Spot For Hyderabad Youth

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has become one of the trending places in Hyderabad. Many people visit this place for enjoying the environment. However, to ensure that the public follows proper road safety guidelines, Cyberabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic rules that no one should park their vehicles on the bridge. But, some people who are least bothered about it, are putting their lives in danger.

One such incident has completely puzzled the Hyderabadis on the internet. Cyberabad Traffic Police recently responded to footage of a guy dancing on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge posted by a netizen. In the video, a man was dancing in the centre of the road having his car parked on the Cable bridge. The Cyberabad Police Department urged the citizens to not do dance and stunts on the road.

Do we allow to park in middle of the bridge and do for Dance ? If not send him challan @HYDTP @hydcitypolice @timesofindia @HydTimes @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/TQougm05vs — SravanvKumar (@sravanv_kumar) August 11, 2021

The police added that people should follow the traffic rules as they are imposed for public safety. Netizens who watched the video are saying that on the flyovers and the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, the police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad must keep an eye out for fast cars.

The Cyberabad traffic Police fined the youngster, and six people who stopped their bikes on the bridge to perform stunts and click pictures were caught by the police.