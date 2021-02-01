Dundigal: Infant Dies Hours After Polio Drops Immunization In Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a two month old infant died after she was administered polio vaccine at anganwadi. The incident took place on Sunday in Maheshwaram that falls under Dundigal municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Going into the details, Yadagiri of Jagadgirigutta and Ramila of Maheshwaram got married in 2019. Two months ago, the couple were blessed with a baby girl. She has been staying at her mother's place.

The child was vaccinated against polio at the Anganwadi Center in Shambhipur at 11.45 am on Sunday. After ten minutes, the fell ill and was rushed to a private hospital in Miyapur. Doctors who examined the infant said that she was brought dead. The dead body of the infant was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Dundigal CI Venkatesam registered a case and launched an investigation after the mother complained that the polio vaccination was the reason for the sudden death of her child.

After this incident, parents of other children worried a lot. District Medical and Health Officer Mallikarjun said that, "Some kids may born with heart and lung problems. There is no chance that polio drops might be the reason for the sudden death of the little one beacause 17 other kids have been administered the polio vaccine after giving to the one who has died. He cleared that there might be another reason for the child's death.