Dubbaka By Polls:Estimated 12.75 % Turnout Registered

HYDERABAD: Polling for Dubbak Assembly (Siddipet district), by-poll which commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday registered an estimated turnout of 12.75% at 9 AM. TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha cast her vote at Chittapur village and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao cast his vote in Boppapur polling station near Dubbaka. The voting is said to conclude at 6 PM at 315 polling stations. The district administration has made all arrangements in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The total number of voters in the Dubbaka assembly constituency is 1,98,756, including 1,00,778 females and 97,978 are male. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

Nearly 2,000 personnel comprising central forces and Telangana police have been deployed as part of security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the by-polls.

With the main contest between the ruling TRS, BJP, and Congress, 20 others are also in the fray this time.

The ruling TRS has fielded sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy's widow Solipeta Sujatha who died in August due to health problems, as its candidate.

The Congress has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, and the Congress is fielding Srinivas Reddy. The BJP, meanwhile, has given its ticket to M Raghunandan Rao, who lost in the earlier Dubbaka Assembly elections and is slated to be a strong contender against, the TRS.