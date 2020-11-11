SIDDIPET: Upset over the defeat of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party in the Dubbaka Assembly Constituency By-elections, a TRS Party worker reportedly committed suicide.Swamy, a TRS activist from Konaipally village in Daulatabad zone of Dubbaka constituency, committed suicide the night when the election results were announced on Tuesday.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao attended the funeral rites and carried the body of Swamy on Wednesday.Paying tributes to the deceased, the Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and promised continued support to the family.

Watch the video here""

#Telangana Finance Minister #THarishRao attends the funeral of Swamy, a #TRSParty activist from Konaipally village in #Daulatabad mandal of #Dubbaka constituency.

Depressed over the defeat of the Party in the #DubbakaBypoll , Swamy committed suicide last night. pic.twitter.com/g4nc8WgRyv — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) November 11, 2020

Speaking to reporters after the funeral Harish Rao said that, "Winning or losing in politics is natural and suicide is not the solution. Let's move forward with courage and confidence,'' he said while talking to the Party cadre.

Harish Rao said that he was deeply pained by the death of Swamy who was a very active worker and had worked hard during the campaign." We express our condolences to Swami's family on behalf of party President K Chandrasekhara Rao, he said.

As per reports the body of 34-year-old Kothinti Swamy, a resident of Konaipally under Doulthabad mandal in Dubbaka Constituency was found hanging from tree on the outskirts of the village in the early hours of Wednesday. Sub-Inspector of Doulthabad police station said, “Swamy was wearing a TRS scarf around his neck. He was reportedly depressed over the loss of TRS in the Dubbak by-poll.” The victim was said to be a farmer and is survived by his wife and two children.

The results of the Dubbaka by-poll were announced on Tuesday evening, in which TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha lost to BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao with a slender margin of 1470 votes.