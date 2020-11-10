Dubbaka By-election Result 2020: BJP's M Raghunandan Rao Leads After Four Rounds

All eyes are on Dubbaka by-election result. The counting of votes began at 8 AM and is expected to be done in 23 rounds. The BJP is leading after the fourth round of counting of votes for the bypoll to Dubbaka Assembly constituency in Telangana on Tuesday. There is a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress. By the end of fourth round, TRS got 10371 votes, BJP secured 13055 votes and Congress got 2158 votes. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao got 2,731 votes while his nearest TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha secured 2,607 votes in the third round. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy obtained 614 votes.

The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate. Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.