Dubbaka Bypoll Results: More Votes For BJP In TRS Candidate Solipeta Sujatha's Village

Dubbaka bypoll result is going to be very important not only for the ruling TRS party but also for BJP and congress. The counting started at 8 AM at the Indur Engineering College, Siddipet. There is a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates in the constituency. After the completion of eight rounds of counting, BJP is leading. The counting is expected to be done in 23 rounds.

In the sixth round, the votes were from the TRS candidate Sujatha's own village. BJP candidate, M Raghunandan Rao secured more than 400 votes in the village of Sujatha.

In 2020 Dubbaka by-polls, 23 candidates are in fray. Full list of candidates from Dubbak constituency are, Cheruku Srinivas Reddy (Indian National Congress), Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (Bharatiya Janata Party), Solipeta Sujatha (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Kathi Karthika (All India Forward Bloc), Gouti Mallesh (Jai Swaraj Party), Jajula Bhaskar (Shramajeevi Party), M. Sunil (India Praja Bandhu Party), Sukuri Ashok (Republican Party of India), Anna Burra Ravi Teja Goud (Independent), Anna Raju (Independent), Andrapu Sudarshan Gangaputra (Independent), Kottala Yadagiri Mudiraj (Independent), Kota Shyam Kumar (Independent), Kante Sayanna (Independent), PM Babu (Independent), Buttemgari Madhava Reddy (Independent), Bandaru Nagaraju (Independent), Mothe Naresh (Independent), Ranaveni Laxman Rao (Independent), Rapelly Srinivas (Independent), Vadla Madhavachary (Independent), Vikram Reddy Vemulaa (Independent), Siliveru Srikanth (Independent).