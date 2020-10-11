BJP senior leader and party's Dubbak by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao is facing new implications ahead of the elections. The saffron party has again given ticket to Raghunandan Rao, who had finished a poor third in the 2018 election. Recently, Cyberabad police said that Rs 40 lakh was seized on the outskirts of Hyderabad during vehicle checking, was allegedly connected to Raghunandan Rao. Four people were detained and police said that upon questioning, they revealed they are followers of Raghunandan Rao.

The BJP candidate is now facing another problem. A woman who had made sensational allegations against Raghunandan in the past, has once again come to the fore. A woman named Radharamani alleged that she had been sexually assaulted. The woman filed a complaint alleging that she was raped by Raghunandan Rao. She filed a complaint in which she alleged that in 2007, Raghunandan Rao called her to his office at Patancheru and gave her coffee mixed with some substances and raped her when she fell unconscious. However, the Telangana High court had directed the state government not to take any action including arrest in the harrasement case registered against Raghunandan Rao.

Now, the woman is campaigning against him in the Dubbak constituency and she is telling the women about the injustice done to her. She also said that she has complained to police and human rights groups but justice had not been done. On the other hand, Raghunandan's followers are expressing anger over the woman campaigning in the constituency and are terming it as as a conspiracy by rivals.