With the TRS party denying ticket, Cheruku Srinivas Reddy from the pink party joined Congress on Tuesday. He is the son of four-time MLA and former Minister late Cheruku Muthyam Reddy. Srinivas Reddy expected a ticket for Dubbak by-poll but KCR announced Ramalinga Reddy's wife Sujatha as party candidate.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed M Srinivas Reddy into the Congress party by offering him the party's traditional scarf. Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajnarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, J. Kusuma Kumar, D. Sravan, T. Narsa Reddy, Seethakka, J. Kusuma Kumar, Gudur Narayan Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS party was trying to win the elections with the help of money power. He said that, "People must vote for Congress to defeat the TRS candidate to bring a change in the way politics is practiced in Telangana." He asserted that the party is going to announce its candidate for Dubbak by-election on Wednesday. The Congress party is likely to announce Srinivas Reddy as the candidate.

Srinivas Reddy said that his father had served Dubbak constituency for a long time and had developed Dubbak. He further added that his father worked for the welfare of the people for 30 years. Srinivas Reddy said that the TRS party ignored him and there was no recognition in the party. He said that every party worker should consider himself as an MLA candidate and work for victory in the upcoming elections.