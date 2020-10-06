Dubbak By-poll: Congress, BJP Working Hand In Glove In Telangana?

The battle lines are drawn for the Dubbak by-poll. TRS announced Sujatha the wife of late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy as the party's candidate. BJP has chosen to field Raghunandan Reddy as their candidate and the Congress is yet to announce their candidate. The sudden death of MLA Ramalinga Reddy resulted in the bye-elections.

Ramalinga Reddy had won from Dubbak constituency twice consecutively in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, he won the election with a majority of more than 62,000 votes. Now, TRS is hoping to repeat the victory in the coming elections while Congress and BJP are sharpening their weapons. Sujatha, the wife of Ramalinga Reddy is TRS's candidate and it is more likely that a strong sympathy wave would work in the favour of the pink party.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) claims that the Telangana Congress and BJP have joined their hands together for the coming local polls. Harish Rao alleged that instead of fighting against BJP, Congress is attacking the TRS. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are fighting against BJP at the national level but the local party leaders are supporting BJP at the state level. Recently, Manickam Tagore, the new TPCC in charge raised his voice against the new farm bills but it was not shown in action when he was in Dubbak.

On the other hand, Congress says that the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is working in collusion with the pink party. On Sunday, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that BJP is in hand in glove with Congress in the Dubbak by-election to achieving its goal.

Despite the allegations of all the parties on one another, the chances of Congress working with BJP are very less as they are regarded as arch-rivals at the national level, doing so will eventually affect their credibilities. Moreover, it is likely that TRS may hatch a conspiracy along with BJP as the Telangana Congress is gaining its popularity in the state.