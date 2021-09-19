Dubai Hospital Waives Off Rs 3.4 Crore Bill Of Jagtial Worker

A hospital in Dubai waived off Rs. 3.4 crore bill of a patient from Telangana. A 53-year-old named Katla Ganga Reddy hailing from Jagtial of Telangana was flown in an air ambulance straight from the airport to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad on Friday. Not only the hospital bill was waived off but he was also provided an extra amount of Rs. 4.40 lakh for airlifting Ganga Reddy from the Mediclinic City Hospital, Dubai. The patient was also accompanied by a nurse.

"The Consulate is happy to assist Ganga R K who was undergoing treatment in Mediclinic City Hospital, Dubai since December 2020. After 9 months of hospital stay, he was safely repatriated to Hyderabad, India today in a stretcher facility along with a nurse escort, " CGI Dubai said in a tweet on Friday.

Ganga Reddy is a native of Suddapalli village, Pagadapalli Mandal of Jagtial has been working as a labourer in Dubai. He fell ill on December 25, 2020. He had suffered a paralytic stroke and was in a coma for six months. From the last few days, he showed some signs of coming into consciousness and he was shifted to Hyderabad.