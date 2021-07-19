HYDERABAD: Keeping his promise to the State IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Tollywood’s top music composer Devi Sri Prasad gave the opportunity to a singer from Telangana state through a reality show platform and introduced her to the world of singing.

It may be recollected that a couple of weeks ago, the IT Minister praised a young girl’s singing after a video of the girl was shared tagging the minister to provide her an opportunity. The minister whose one tweet has changed many lives during the pandemic and in other issues noticed it and wrote, “Talent indeed.” He tagged composers, Thaman S and Devi Sri Prasad, asking them to look at the video and see what they could do for her. The singer identified as Sharvani who hails from the Medak district, Telangana.

DSP as the music director is popularly known took up the matter and assured her that he would feature her in a TV show. On Friday, the music director shared photos of the girl singing on stage and captioned, “I kept up my promise Dear @KTRTRS sir. Located d Talented singer #SHARVANI from NARAINGI,MEDAK..dat U tweeted about… We Flew her down 2 CHENNAI n featured her in d #LIMELIGHT ROUND of our #StarToRockstar. She Rocked. Watch it on @ZeeTamil SUNDAY 18th at 7.30PM.”

The Minister has lauded DSP by saying “great gesture brother”.

