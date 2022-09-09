Dry Day In Hyderabad On Ganesh Nimajjanam

Cyberabad Police Commissioner issued orders to shut down toddy shops and bars, including ones attached to restaurants for two days on account of Ganesh immersion.

The restrictions are being imposed as a measure to ensure law and order in places where the Ganesh idol immersion processions are going to take place in the next two days.

"All police inspectors and additional inspectors of law and order police stations in Hyderabad will be authorised to take appropriate legal action against those who violate this rule," the commissioner said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most famous festivals will be celebrated for 10 days across India and now, the festival came to an end. Ganesh Idol immersion procession is taking place in the twin cities of Hyderabad- Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts of the state today.

On the account of the Ganesh Idol Immersion, the government of Telangana has declared Friday a holiday. All the schools, offices, and colleges located in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal – Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana State will be closed today.

Also Read: Unseen Pics Of Queen Elizabeth II