Drunken Brawl At Uppal Liquor Store Claims A Life in Hyderabad

A young man died after allegedly being attacked by workers at a liquor store. The incident took place at Uppal on Sunday. The victims Vikas and Mahesh were over drunk and started arguing with each other.

Later, the workers at the liquor shop intervened and tried to pacify them. Vikas and the workers had a heated argument, later the former was beaten up. In the incident, Vikas died and Mahesh was injured.

A case has been registered in the Uppal police station and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death.