Drunk Hyderabad Man Arrested for Calling Police Over Wife Refusing to Cook Mutton

A man from Nalgonda district was arrested for dialing 100 in an inebriated state six times in order to make a complaint against his wife for refusing to cook mutton curry. Naveen (28), is a resident of Cherla Gowraram village in Nalgonda district Kanagal Mandal. Naveen went home in a drunk state with mutton and asked his wife to cook the curry. "Angry over her husband's plight, Naveen's wife refused to prepare the curry following which Naveen dialled 100," the police said.

Kanagal SI Nagesh stated that the staff first took the call as a prank and disconnected it. "However, Naveen continued to ring 100 to lodge a complaint against his wife. He called six times with the same issue "the SI explained. The police went to his house after receiving the report, but he was not arrested since he was drunk. Later, police arrest him on Saturday morning for wasting police time by dialing an emergency number for an unrelated matter. Naveen accepted his mistake and confined himself to his house, where villagers were taunting him for dailing the police to file a complaint about an irrelevant matter.