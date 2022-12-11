Drunk Bikers Ram Into Narayanaguda SI, Deets Inside

Dec 11, 2022, 14:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

A sub-inspector suffered injuries while intercepting a drunk bikers at Himayath Y junction in Hyderabad on Saturday. The bike rammed into Narayanaguda SI (law and order)  causing severe injuries. 

The SI who suffered a leg fracture was admitted to a nearby private hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar and Yashwanth. Police have arrested the both accused and sent them to remand. 

