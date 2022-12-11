Drunk Bikers Ram Into Narayanaguda SI, Deets Inside

A sub-inspector suffered injuries while intercepting a drunk bikers at Himayath Y junction in Hyderabad on Saturday. The bike rammed into Narayanaguda SI (law and order) causing severe injuries.

The SI who suffered a leg fracture was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar and Yashwanth. Police have arrested the both accused and sent them to remand.

Also Read: Police Break YS Sharmila's Indefinite Fast, Shifted to Hospital