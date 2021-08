HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned twelve Tollywood celebrities in connection with 4-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case registered by Telengana Excise and Prohibition Department.

Actors, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh and director Puri Jagannadh among others have been summoned. Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tarun and Tanish have also been summoned.

Puri Jagannadh - August 31

Charmee Kaur - September 2

Rakul Preet Singh - September 6

Rana Daggubati - September 8

Ravi Teja - September 9

Srinivas - September 9

Navdeep - September 13

F Club General Manager - September 13

Mumaith Khan - September 15

Tanish - September 17

Nandu - September 20

Tarun - September 22

The notice also stated that they should be present for questioning from August 31 to September 22.

