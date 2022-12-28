Droupadi Murmu to Visit Bhadrachalam, Ramappa Temples Today

President Draupadi Murmu will visit the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam and UNESCO heritage tagged Ramappa temples today. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the town on bandobast duty.

The president will lay the foundation stone for PRASHAD scheme under which the Central government has sanctioned Rs 50 crores for the temple development. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the visit. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the town on bandobast duty.

Also Read: Will Accused in BRS MLAs Poaching Case Undergo Lie Detector Test, Asks KTR