Vijayawada: As part of her election campaign, NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met MPs and MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress and requested them to “bless and support her.” She was accompanied by Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Murmu arrived here in the afternoon and went to the CK Convention Centre at Mangalagiri for a meeting with the ruling party parliamentarians and legislators.

Murmu began her address in Telugu by greeting the elected people’s representatives of YSR Congress, “Andariki namaskaraalu.” In her speech, she touched upon the ‘glorious history’ of Andhra Pradesh, its poets, warriors and freedom fighters and paid tributes to them.

“Andhra Pradesh has a glorious past and a promising present,” she said.

Murmu also spoke about how a new era has been ushered in in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This year is very important in the history of modern India as we are celebrating the 75th year of independence. On this auspicious occasion, the PM prepared a roadmap for development of India in the coming 25 years and has sought active and positive cooperation from all,” NDA's presidential candidate said exhorting people to “join together and be a part of that journey to make India the most prosperous country of the world.”

Identifying herself as a tribal leader, Murmu observed that her candidature (for the post of President of India) was the “manifestation of social justice and women empowerment.”

“I request you all to bless and support your sister to see her in the highest constitutional post in the country in the 75th year of our independence. I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending support (of his party) even before I requested,” Murmu summed up.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Sitaram, YSRC MPs and MLAs to the presidential candidate. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, BJP MPs G V L Narasimha Rao, C M Ramesh and others were also present.

