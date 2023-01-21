Drones Used to Search Missing Bodies in Deccan Mall Fire Mishap

Mystery deepens over the Deccan Mall fire at Radha Arcade on Ministers Road, Secunderabad.

Even till Friday evening, the whereabouts of the three missing persons were not known. As it was not possible to enter the building, a search operation was being carried out with the help of drones equipped with a victim location camera (VLC).

On Friday morning, police and fire department officials started a search operation for the missing Deccan knitware employees Junaid, Wasim and Zaheer who were at the Radha Arcade.

The last location of their cellphones pointed to the building on Thursday morning after which the phones were switched off.

On the other hand, a team will be sent inside to ascertain the cause of the accident. But even though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke and unbearable heat has made it impossible to carry out any close scrutiny of the scnee.

Due to this, teams could not enter the building even if they tried directly and through the ladder.

Following this, a video shot by the drone camera was sent to the lab to be analyzed. The drone, which went inside the first floor, found that the staircase and slab had collapsed. It was found that the entire building was in ruins, burnt material and ash had accumulated about two feet.

The GHMC officials have decided to ensure the structural stability of this second-storey building which was on fire for more than ten hours. Experts from NIT Warangal along with a team inspected the scene. NIT Director Ramana Rao and GHMC officials went to the upper floors of the building with the help of a crane and collected some of the debris burnt in the fire. Ramana Rao said that the building had completely dilipiated and he will be able to reveal the full details only after a full analysis.

About 15 houses in Kachiboli, adjacent to this building, were partially destroyed. Many houses in Basti were found locked on Friday too. Kims Hospital Nursing Hostel is located in Uttam Towers behind the building. The nurses were evacuated from there. Officials have made it clear that the law-enforcement personnel will be allowed only after the demolition of this building. On the other hand, it is is learnt that the demolition work of this building has been entrusted to a private company.

A team from the organization inspected it on Friday evening and stated that it will take three to four days to complete the demolition.

As the missing persons are migrants from Gujarat, their families reached the city on Friday morning. The news that two dead bodies were found came as a shock. They are expressing concern as they do not know who they are and where the third person is.

Wasim's brother Imran and Junaid's brother Asif spent the whole day in front of the building. The officials, who stopped the search operation on Friday night due to darkness, decided to resume it on Saturday. A police officer who observed the nature of the fire and the conditions inside the building said, 'There is no chance for the three of them to survive the fire for so many hours, the heat, the water sprinkled by the fire engines, considering all this, there is little chance of finding their bones.

Unable to go inside, the teams returned and made it clear that they should take the help of drone cameras. With this, the officials contacted a private company and brought drones with VLC. Even these drones could not go inside due to the heat, so alternative ways were explored.

The drone was flown from four sides along with the front of the building to inspect the inner area from suitable and empty parts.