Drinking Water Supply To Be Halted For 24 Hours In Some Parts Of Hyderabad On Dec 28

The drinking water supply will be halted from 6 am on December 28 till 6 am on December 29th in the areas falling under Manikonda and Narsingi municipalities. The affected areas include Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur, and Manchirevula.

As the road widening works from Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Patancheru to ORR at Gachibowli are going, so the water supply is temporarily halted for a day. The six-lane road is being widened by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. On Saturday, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a press release requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

