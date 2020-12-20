DRI Officials Seize Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore In Hyderabad

Large quantities of drugs have been seized at Hyderabad airport. Authorities carried out raids on Saturday after receiving information that drugs were being transported along with food items. Directorate Revenue Intelligence officials on Saturday seized certain psychotropic substances that have been concealed in a foreign bound parcel through courier comprising of food items consigned to Sydney, Australia. The officials said that the drugs is approximately worth Rs 3 crore.

“After carefully removing the packets containing the food items, which were used to cover the contraband, the officials found one kilogram of white crystalline methamphetamine, an amphetamine-type stimulant. A transparent plastic cover wrapped with thick black paper was used to conceal the drug,” the officials said. The said transparent plastic cover was found to contain 1 Kg of white crystalline Methamphetamine, an Amphetamine type stimulant.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal, etc. The drug can be smoked, snorted, injected, or ingested orally. When it's used, dopamine will be released and with that the person will be in happy mood.

If Methamphetamine is used for long term then it will have irreversible harmful effects such as increased heart rate and blood pressure; damaged blood vessels in the brain that can cause strokes or an irregular heartbeat that can, in turn, cause cardiovascular collapse or death; and liver, kidney and lung damage. Further investigation is in progress.