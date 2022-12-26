DRI Busts 2 Clandestine Labs in Hyderabad, Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team has seized about 25 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 50 crore from two clandestine drug manufacturing labs in Hyderabad, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The DRI officers have neutralised the entire network by nabbing the mastermind and financer of this activity in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The mastermind was attempting to flee to Nepal with a cash of Rs 60 lakh, the official release said.

The agency initiated an operation on December 21, 2022 and busted two clandestine labs and seven persons were also arrested who were involved in the manufacturing process in these two locations.

“Officials of the DRI seized 24.885 kg of Mephedrone in finished form, valued at Rs 49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking,” the ministry said.

According to the release, some of the arrested persons are also accused in a 2016 DRI case for the clandestine manufacture of 236 kg Ephedrine at Indore; a July 2022 DRI case for the clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar; a case of escape from prison at Indore; a murder case in Hyderabad; and robberies in Vadodara.

“Neutralising of the clandestine labs and apprehending of the entire drug syndicate has dealt a blow to their plans for committing nefarious activities in the wake of the new year and thereafter,” the release added.

