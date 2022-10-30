Dr Rama Reddy Karri Wins Sakshi Excellence Award for Healthcare

Rama Reddy established a psychiatric hospital in Rajahmundry and practiced medicine as a psychiatrist for nearly 40 years while holding various positions in various social, cultural, educational and art institutions. He writes articles for magazines on psychological issues, current politics and social issues. Videos have been made and made available to everyone to create awareness debunking myths associated with health.

Awards are empowering: I started my service a a time when mental disorders were not well understood in our society. In forty two years, I was able to heal almost one and a half lakh Telugu people. and now, I am happy to get recognition from a Telugu media company. Awards have a very positive effect on a person's mind. It Gives energy to work even better.