Dr Preethi Suicide: KMC Anaesthesia HOD Transferred

Four days after medico Preethi's death due to harassment by a senior and alleged neglect by the concerned department at Kakatiya Medical College, Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia, has been transferred and posted as Professor of Anesthesia at the Government Medical College, Bhupalpally, on Thursday.

Department of health, medical and family welfare issued a notice stating that the decision was taken after the circumstantial report by the Director of Medical Education.

Dr Nagarjunan's transfer was issued with immediate effect and Director of Medical Education and Principal, Kakatiya Medical College, Hanumakonda of the Superintendent, MGM Hospital, Warangal has been ordered to take necessary action in the matter.

Earlier, a panel consisting of the board of the anti ragging committee of KMC, Warangal, along with KMC Principal, confirmed that senior Dr Saif 's harassment and concerned department's neglect has led to Dr Preethi's death.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Files Writ Petition In Supreme Court Seeking Governor’s Approval For 10 Pending Bills