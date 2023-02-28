Dr Preethi’s Death Anguished Me A Lot, BRS MLC Kavitha’s Open Letter to Medico’s Family

Hyderabad: Expressing sorrow and condolences, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday wrote a letter to the parents of deceased Kakatiya Medical College medico Preethi who had attempted suicide a few days ago.

The BRS leader wrote she was anguished by her death and offered her condolences to Preethi's parents Narendar and Sharadha.

“As a mother, her death anguished me a lot. I was one of the crores of people who prayed for her recovery. I am unable to digest that Preethi, who is studying her post-graduation in medicine battling many odds. Society has lost a great doctor. I express my condolences,” Kavitha wrote in her letter and tweeted it.

She gave an assurance to the parents that the government will ensure justice to their daughter.

“We will make sure such incidents won't happen again. The whole state stands by you. I pray to God to give you both the strength in these difficult times,” she said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararjan described Preethi’s death as a tragic incident and demanded a comprehensive investigation in the matter.

The Governor wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday and asked its management to submit a full report on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being followed to tackle harassment and ragging on campus.

