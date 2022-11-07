Double-decker Buses Will Be Back on Hyderabad Roads Soon, Deets Inside

The wait for Hyderabadis to travel in a double-decker bus is over. Responding to the popular demand to bring back double-decker bus, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has initiated the process of procuring electric buses. The double-decker electric buses will hit the city roads from January next year.

The double-decker AC buses can ply on the city roads for upto 14 hours. The HMDA said it will procure these buses on two years and two lakh kilometers warranty while the annual maintenance contract (AMC) will be for the next five years.

The double-decker electric bus will be eco-friendly, energy efficient with zero emissions and will have a seating capacity of more than 60. The state-run RTC had stopped plying the double-decker buses after the construction of flyovers in the city.

As per a feasibility study conducted by RTC officials, double-decker buses can be operated on Patancheru-Kothi (218), Jeedimetla-CBS (9X), and Afzalgunj-Mehdipatnam (118) routes. It may be recollected that IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had tweeted positively in response to a user asking about introducing double-decker buses in Hyderabad again and directed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to look into the matter.

