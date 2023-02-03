Double Decker Buses Back on Hyderabad Roads Soon

The fabled double-decker buses introduced by the Nizam's Transport Services during the reign of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1946 will make a comeback in an electric form. The HMDA will begin rolling out the new double-decker buses in two or three days. Six double-decker buses, each costing Rs 2 crore and ecologically friendly and energy-efficient, will meander among the crowds as they travel to key tourist spots like as the Golconda fort, Charminar, Hussainsagar, Qutub Shahi Tombs, and many others. To attract global attention, the 65-seater buses will run in the city before the Formula E race on February 11th.

A senior HMDA official claimed that a number of meetings were being conducted to decide the bus fare, but he also hinted that the fare will be equal to or greater than the Rs 65 maximum ticket price for the Hyderabad Metro. Setting equal prices officials will ensure the project's profitability. Because the buses only go to the city's most well-known tourist sites. The HMDA claims that these buses will be operated by private drivers hired by the HMDA and will be robust and durable enough to operate for 12 to 14 hours despite the city's challenging road and traffic conditions. Booking counters, as well as parking, would be available at the NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and the requirements of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the buses will be purchased by HMDA, which will manage and operate them, under a conditional two-year or two-lakh lakh km warranty and a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).