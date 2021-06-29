The Telangana State government Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has issued notification for admissions into degree or undergraduate colleges in the state on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the release of Second-year Intermediate results on Monday. It is arranging for students to register online for admissions in various degree courses from July 1.

Students need to register through the T-App‌folio mobile app. For this, the student has to enter the inter hall ticket number, date of birth, Aadhaar and phone number. 105 helpline centers have been set up for the registration process. Admissions are done through www.dost.cgg.gov.in.

Schedule

First installment registrations from 1st to 15th July, fee Rs.200

Web options from July 3 to 16, allocation of seats on July 22

Second installment registrations from 23rd to 27th July, fee Rs.400

Web options from 24th to 29th July, allocation of seats on 4th August

Third installment registrations from 5th to 10th August, fees Rs.400

‌Web options from 6th to 11th August, seat allocation on 18th August

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced the dates for admission to different degree courses which are set to start from July 1. Student orientation in the colleges will start from August 23-31 and classes for first-year students are set to commence from September 1.

Admissions have been invited to BA, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Com(Vocational), B.Com (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM in all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University. Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University, and 2 Diploma Courses such as DHMCT and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnic Colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2021-2022.

The students who want to apply can check HERE for more details or on the website for further details, visit the website- dost.cgg.gov.in

