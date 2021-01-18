Dornakal: Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod Adopts Two Children

Telangana State Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod adopted two children who have lost their parents in a road accident. Going into the details, Rashid Pasha, 28, of Dornakal in Mahabubabad district, and his mother Zaheera Begum, 58, were killed in a road accident on August 8. Having learnt about the incident, the minister went to Dornakal on Sunday.

She made Karishma, a four year old sit in her lap and spoke with nine year old Suhani. The minister burst into tears after seeing the situation of the two kids. She said that these two children will be joined in government children home and assured that she will take care of them.

The minister further added that if the relatives of the two children agrees then she is readty to adopt them. She also stated that if anyone accompanies the two children then they are ready to provide them with a job. She recalled that the mother of conjoined twins Veena and Vaani who belongs to Dornakal constituency was given a salary for taking care of them.