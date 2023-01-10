DoPT Relieves CS Somesh Kumar from Telangana Effective Jan 10

Hyderabad: Hours after the Telangana High Court quashed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad order which allocated Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) relieved the incumbent Telangana Chief Secretary from the State with immediate effect.

DoPT had filed a Writ petition in the high court and sought suspension of Somesh Kumar’s posting in Telangana through CAT order. Somesh Kumar was allotted to Andhra Pradesh cadre but he was allocated to Telangana through the CAT order 29 March 2016.

Somesh Kumar prayed to keep the verdict order in abeyance for three weeks so that an appeal can be preferred, however, the division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S. Nanda declined the request. The court also directed Somesh Kumar to join the AP government from the date of receipt of order.

Also Read: BRS Set for Massive Khammam Rally on Jan 18, CMs of 3 States Likely to Attend Meet