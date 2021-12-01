HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police have developed a software application- 'DOPAMS' (Drug Offenders Profiling, Analysis and Monitoring System).

as part of its efforts to curb the drug menace and fight drug trafficking in the state.DGP M Mahendar Reddy launched DOPAMS, developed by the state's counter intelligence (CI) cell, for profiling, monitoring, and analysis of cases booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, on Tuesday evening.

How DOPAMS Works

The software application enables the Investigating Officers to build, update and search profiles of all known drug offenders/

It enables to identify habitual offenders involved in multiple crimes and also offenders based on the area of their operation and also the kind of drugs they deal with.

The application also helps identify the hot spots of drug peddling, cultivation, and supply.

It allows Investigating Officers to keep a track of drug offenders throughout the state and monitoring of NDPS cases reported in the state.

The software application was developed in-house by the Counter Intelligence Cell for profiling, monitoring, and analysis of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, and built using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) data, Telangana Police said in a release.

The Telangana Police have stepped up their drive against the drug menace, particularly ganja trade, and busted several gangs, including interstate, and arrested several persons who were allegedly engaged in peddling, consuming, and transporting ganja and other narcotic substances.

Also Read: Telangana Police Collected Fines in Crores During Covid for Traffic Violations