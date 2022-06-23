Don't Get Confused Between Cold And COVID

With the monsoons officially arriving in town, the flu and seasonal fever cases are increasing in the state. Now just viral fever, there is also a spike in COVID cases across Telangana. People are worried and unable to distinguish between the symptoms of viral fever and COVID. The symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) or flu and COVID-19 are quite the same, where people think it is a normal fever and later fall at risk. So, to avoid the risk, check out the difference between seasonal fever and COVID.

The symptoms of a viral flu and COVID symptoms are Fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, body pains, headache, vomiting and diarhoea.

Those down with Fever have some common cold symptoms that occur within 1 to 3 days. There will be no loss of the sense of smell or taste. The patient will not experience any breathing difficulties or headache.

Covid symptoms are severe chills, headache, repeated shaking with chills, and loss of taste and smell

Precautions to be taken:

Since symptoms are similar, it is better to get a COVID test done.

Visit a nearby hospital and speak to the doctor about your symptoms.

People with co-morbid or pre-existing medical conditions must avoid going out and quarantine at least for one week.

According to latest reports, COVID cases are increasing in the state. The Telangana Health Care officials have asked the public to take all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

