Don't Fall In the Trap Of Fake Websites While Applying For Exams, Cyberabad Cops Warn Job Aspirants

Cyberabad Police issued a warning to the job aspirants to be extra vigilant while applying for the exams. They warned that people should be careful and know about the fake websites while applying online for Sub-Inspectors, constables, and civil service jobs. An official said that there is a high chance that aspirants may come across fake phishing links similar to genuine ones and finally end up making payment on the fraudulent website. Cybercrime police said spammers often include a fake unsubscribe link. One should not click on the link unless the website address is from a legitimate source. There are more illegitimate spammers than legitimate ones.

Not only fake websites there are a few fake apps available online related to police jobs that have information on the process of application, preparation, syllabus, and so on. However, some apps are useful but a few are fake and it's better to be careful.

Personal computers and laptops are safe to apply from as connectivity issues are usually not encountered. Whereas, filling an application form and uploading documents using a mobile phone could be a task and unsafe at the same time,” an official said.

