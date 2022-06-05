Don't Fall Prey To False Assurances Of Congress, BJP, Says KTR

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao slammed the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party as they were trying to create disturbance in the state by instigating communal differences and also lashed out at Congress as it was triggering caste wars among the people of Telangana. He said that BJP is trying to get political mileage by promoting the digging of religious structures. He further stated that the TRS government was digging the lands for the construction of religious structures and irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram.

KTR while addressing a public meeting at Amistapur, Devarakadra constituency on Saturday said that lands should be dug to lay the foundation stones for the development projects and should transform barren lands into fertile lands but not to instigate communal differences. KTR laid foundation stones for various developmental programmes in the Devarkadra constituency, besides formally inaugurating 288 double bedroom houses at Siddaipally.

He criticised Amit Shah for his claims on the centre providing financial aid to Telangana. KTR further stated that Telangana had paid more than Rs.3.68 lakh crore as taxes and in return, it received only Rs.1.68 lakh crore under tax devolution. He said that he will resign as a minister if the aforementioned facts are wrong and further questioned, "Will the union Home Minister tender apologies to Telangana people for his statements."

KTR also stated that, "It has been eight years but the BJP Government did not accord national status to PRLI. Interestingly, Upper Bhadra project in the neighbouring Karnataka was accorded national status." He said that centre is showing a lot of discrimination against Telangana in sanctioning projects and funds.

