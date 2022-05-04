Don't Allow Group 1 Candidates to Answer in Urdu, Bandi Sanjay to TS Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay criticized the Telangana government for allowing candidates appearing for Group-I examinations to answer in Urdu. He said that BJYM would protest against the state government's decision. In a meeting at Devarkadra in Mahabubnagar district during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay said that if some Group-I candidates write their exam in Urdu then Muslim minority candidates would get an added advantage in the evaluation.

Bandi Sanjay further stated that many people have been moving to Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Surat from the Palamuru region. He said that if KCR proves him wrong, then he is ready to quit politics.

Bandi Sanjay also asked the Telangana government to release the details of the funds by the centre for NREGS and said that there is no truth in the news of NREGS workers were not being paid their wages due to the centre not releasing funds on time.

Bandi Sanjay on day 21 of Praja Sangrama Yatra2, started from Choudharapalli and walked towards Koduru where Banjara women gave a warm welcome. He spoke with farmers who incurred losses due to rains last night. He said that the Telangana government should come to rescue farmers and cover their crop losses.

