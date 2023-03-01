Dog Attack: Rs 8 Lakh Ex gratia Announced to Victim's Kin

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced an ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh for the kin of 4 year-old Pradeep, who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet on February 21.

Officials said the state government will pitch in Rs 6 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh will be given from the mayor’s fund.

An all-party meeting convened by mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday.

Besides the Rs 8 lakh, the mayor announced she would give her one-month honorarium of Rs 65,000, deputy mayor M. Srilatha Reddy would contribute Rs 32,500, while 17 corporators will give their monthly salary of Rs 7,800 each.

An all-party committee will be formed to ensure such an incident does not recur in the future, the mayor said.

She said that to curb the stray menace, 20 vehicles will be added to the current fleet of 30 vehicles and that the number of sterilisations would be enhanced from 100 to 450.

