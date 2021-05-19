Doctors Warn Against Self-prescription For COVID

Most of the people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the second wave of coronavirus. It is known that people who have mild symptoms can stay at home and take medication under the guidance of a doctor. But in most of the cases, people are taking their own tablets and reaching to the hospitals in the final stages.

Some of the COVID-19 patients are using anti-viral, antibiotics, steroids on their own by looking at some forwarded messages. Some people are using the drugs before they are diagnosed as corona positive and once they are tested positive for COVID-19, the drugs are not acting on them.

Few people are taking zinc, vitamin C and D tablets for months without the advice of a doctor believing that the multivitamins can boost the immune system. These drugs can have some side effects and doctors are warning that there is a risk that those tablets may not work when needed. The doctors who have been engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 for more than a year are saying that it is necessary to use the drugs prescribed by the doctor.

Due to the intake of steroids, patients are reaching the stage,'Immunocompromising'. Patients who are in the 'Immunocompromising' stage are more susceptible to black fungus (Mucormycosis). So, doctors are suggesting to not to use drugs of their choice and follow the medication prescribed by the doctor.