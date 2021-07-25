Do You Know Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Nickname?

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) celebrated his birthday with all TRS leaders in a grand manner on Saturday.

As a part of his birthday, several TRS leaders and activists planted saplings on a large scale as part of the Koti Vruksharchan Program.

Later, KTR thanked everyone on social media who wished him on his birthday. KT Rama Rao’s sister MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also wished her brother.

“Happy Birthday Annayya !! Wishing you a year full of happiness and success @KTRTRS ,” she tweeted.

Happy Birthday Annayya !! Wishing you a year full of happiness and success ☺️🤗 @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/J3QLvzLrpw — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 24, 2021

The Minister responded to her tweet and thanked her by calling her nickname, Pappu. Netizens are asking KTR whether they call Kavitha ‘Pappu now.

However, Kavitha fans are happy that her nickname was revealed on social media by ‘KTR anna’ himself!