Do You Know How Many CCTV Cameras Are Installed Across Telangana?

As we all know, these days, CCTV is a must at the workplace, at home, and everywhere as safety measure. CCTV cameras are playing a major role and it is the latest technology used by cops to solve cases in a simple manner. Telangana cops have often been seen educating the public on the importance of installing CCTV cameras in both public and private areas.

In Telangana, so far, 8.25 lakh CCTV cameras out of the target 15 lakh have been installed by the Telangana police across the state, said Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

The police chief was addressing the Police Commemoration Day ceremony at Hyderabad's Goshamahal Stadium, where he paid tributes to police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Telangana police have become an example for other states in terms of how they are utilising technology for successful policing, said Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali. He added that the police had taken numerous creative steps, such as installing a significant number of CCTV cameras, establishing a special cell for women's protection, and establishing a command control center.

The minister paid tributes to police martyrs at the Police Flag Day Parade. He stated that 377 police officers in the country died while performing their duties in last year. He said that since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, just one police officer had died in the line of duty, and no officer died this year. The minister also added that Telangana's crime rate was low compared to the other states. He said 62 police personnel in Telangana lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic.