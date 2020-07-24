GADWAL: ACB officials arrested Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Bhim Naik on Thursday after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a doctor in Vaddepally Mandal of the district.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Goud, Manjula, a PHC doctor from Karimnagar, was transferred to Vaddepally PHC on June 17. However, she received admission for a PG seat at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, a day after joining duty at Vaddepally. She requested In-charge DMHO to issue relieving orders so that she can join the PG course but the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 for this purpose.

Her husband approached the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Mahabubnagar district in this regard besides lodging a complaint against the DHMO on June 22. Finally, the ACB officials laid a trap and raided the office. In the raid, the DMHO was trapped by the ACB sleuths as soon as he accepted the bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the victim. The money used for trapping him was recovered from his possession. The ACB officials later examined the currency notes and confirmed that the DMHO had indeed received the tainted money as a bribe.

Bhim Naik, who was working as a Deputy DMHO of Ibrahimpatnam, was transferred as the in-charge DMHO of Jogulamba Gadwal district on June 3. There are many complaints allegedly lodged against him. He also faces allegations of demanding bribe from several private hospitals in the district after visiting them for inspection.