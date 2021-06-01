DK Shivakumar Seeks KTR's Help to Get Karnataka Patient's Body Released from Telangana Hospital

D.K.Shivakumar, head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, assisted Shashikala Manjunath of Mandya district in obtaining the release of her husband, who died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to a KPCC release, Shashikala had reached out to DK Shivakumar through Twitter for assistance when a private hospital refused to release the remains of her husband because she could only afford to pay Rs. 2 lakh against a cost of Rs. 7.5 lakh.

Shivakumar asked Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to intervene and resolve the situation in response to Shashikala's request.

I respectfully request that Telanagana CM KCR Garu assist the Mandya family of Shashikala Manjunath, whose husband died at Medicover Hospital. Shivakumar tweeted, "She informed me that the hospital is not releasing her husband's body since she has been able to pay only 2 lakh out of the 7.5 lakh debt."

K.T.Rama Rao, the Chief Minister's son, leaped into action right at once and urged health department personnel to contact the private hospital and fix the situation.

“Shivakumar Garu, I Will take care immediately if you can pass on her contact information. KTR Office will get in touch with the hospital immediately," KTR responds to Shivakumar Tweet

According to the release, the KPCC chief started a social media-based helpline last week, promising to answer people's problems about being fleeced by private hospitals during the pandemic.