Diwali 2022 Holidays List For Schools and Banks

Diwali 2022: After Dasara, Diwali will be celebrated in India. Diwali or Deepavali, a five day long celebration that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj. Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the year in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, the festival is going to be celebrated on Kartik Amavasya - 24th October, 2022.

Dhanteras is celebrated on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 and it falls on Trayodashi.

Choti Diwali is celebrated on Sunday 23rd October, 2022 and it falls on Chaturdashi.

Diwali is celebrated on Monday 24th October, 2022 and it falls on Amavasya.

Govardhan Pooja is celebrated on Tuesday, 26th October 2022 and it falls on Pratipada.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on Wednesday, 27th October 2022 and it falls on Dwitiya.

According to the reports, the schools may be closed for four days - from October 22 to 25. We all know that October 22 is fourth Saturday and next is Sunday. For Diwali, the government may announce two days as holidays i.e., from October 24 to 25th. As a result schools may be closed for four days.

Coming to banks, October 22 and 23 is fourth Saturday and Sunday respectively. The holiday for Diwali is on October 25.

Also Read: Diwali 2022 Best Instagram Captions