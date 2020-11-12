Diwali 2020: What Are The Gold Rates On Dhanteras Day

Dhanteras before Diwali is considered auspicious to buy jewelry, particularly gold and silver. People throng Jewelry outlets to buy gold on this day that they believe brings them luck and prosperity. Generally, prices touch the skies on this day. So, what about today? Have gold prices risen or dipped on Dhanteras 2020? Let's find out...

Gold prices fell in the Hyderabad market. On Wednesday, 10 gram 24-carat gold fell by Rs 1,640 to Rs 51,380. At the same time, 22-carat gold fell by Rs 1,500 per 10 grams. This brought the price down to Rs 47,100.

Gold Rates Today