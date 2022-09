Divyavani's Meeting With Etela Rajender Sparks Rumours of Her BJP Entry

Former TDP member and senior actress Divya Vani met BJP Joining committee chairman charge Etela Rajender on Thursday.

She visited Rajendar’s house in Shamirpet. The meeting has created speculations over Divya Vani Joining BJP.

Political circles are abuzz with rumours of Divya Vani joining BJP soon.

