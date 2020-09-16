Dissidence In Dubbak Worries TRS Leadership

In normal times, Dubbak bypoll should be a cakewalk for the TRS. But, internecine squabbles seem to be taking its toll on the TRS. There is intense groupism in the Dubbak unit. Many party leaders were unhappy with Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy, who died recently. These leaders want that the party should not give ticket to Solipeta’s son or wife. They are demanding that former MLA Mutyam Reddy’s son be given the ticket.

To add to the confusion, the party cadre is also raising questions about why Gajwel and Siddipet are getting all the developmental projects, while Dubbak is neglected. The party leadership is finding it hard to explain.

Meanwhile, former MLA Mutyam Reddy’s son Siddharth Reddy is making a very serious bid to get the party ticket. If sources are to be believed, he is said to be even planning to join the Congress and fight the elections on the Congress ticket if the TRS denies him a ticket. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Raghunandan is also making a serious bid to win the Dubbak seat this time. He strongly feels that the sympathy factor will work in his favour.

Sources said that Harish Rao has been entrusted with the task of cajoling and convincing the rebels. Similarly, one MLA has been assigned for three mandals in Dubbak and they have been asked to talk to the party dissidents. The party leadership hopes that soon the dissidents will fall in line and work for Solipeta’s wife Sujatha and ensure her victory.