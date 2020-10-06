Dissent Over ABVP Domination In T BJP

The Telangana BJP is facing a strange problem. The seniors in the party are watching with alarm the sudden domination of the ABVP in the party. Normally, the BJP draws its cadre from various RSS affiliate organizations. However, these days, the importance of ABVP has grown exponentially.

A majority of the newly constituted state BJP team has its roots in the ABVP. Even the state president Bandi Sanjay and organizing secretary Mantri Srinivasulu are from the ABVP. So, they are rolling out a red carpet for those from the ABVP background.

Several senior leaders, who have put in years of service in the party are walting this sudden development with alarm. They say that the ABVP workers are finding that they are being welcomed with open arms into the party. The party leadership has a different story to tell. It is arguing that those from the ABVP background are street fighters and do not mind getting arrested. This is starkly different from the safe game that the older crop of leaders played. The BJP top leaders feel that at this rate, the ABVP will literally take over the BJP in Telangana.