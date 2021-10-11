Disha Encounter: VC Sajjanar's Statements To Be Recorded By Sirpurkar Commission

Former Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar appeared before the Justice Sirpurkar commission on Monday. The commission is going to record Sajjanar's statement on Disha's encounter. The commission has already recorded the statements of the families of those who have died in the encounter, SIT Chief Mahesh Bhagwat, and other witnesses. However, Sajjanar's statement is going to be crucial in this case.

Justice Sirpurkar Commission - constituted by the Supreme Court in encounter killings by the Cyberabad police of four persons, accused of gang rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor. On the night of November 28, 2019, she was kidnapped and later gang-raped and murdered.

A total of 1,333 affidavits from the general public, 103 affidavits from the police officials, witnesses, doctors, and other government officials were received. The public can attend the hearing but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of people who hold passes issued by the Secretary, inquiry commission will only be allowed into the viewing area at a time. Passes will be issued on a first-come basis.

