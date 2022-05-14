Digithon® Announces International Internship Program

If studying in a foreign land is on your wish list, here is the opportunity that could give wings to your dreams. Digithon® in association with various

international universities is facilitating a first-of-its-kind International Internship program for students to equip them for the ever-growing international IT global market.

To begin with, the Digithon® Academy in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) and TITA has announced an International internship program for undergrad employees. According to the Director of the University of Texas at Dallas, Dr. Jey Veerasamy, the programme would equip students with the skills required to meet global demand. It is also helpful for those who wish to secure employment opportunities in USA among other benefits, he said. Students will be trained virtually in Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity, IoT and various other subjects by Digithon faculty and professors of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) as part of the basic level of the programme for two months. Later, students will fly to the United States for another 30day internship programme. As part of the internship, the university will provide boarding to the students in university dorms as per hostel charges. Dr. Jey said internships of this kind will open ample opportunities for students in terms of education and employment thus helping them understand the global market trends.

Speaking about the International Internship program, TITA Global President and Digithon Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala thanked the US Consulate, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), UTD Management, Dr Jey and Ravi Lothumalla for helping this prestigious programme happen in India. International Internship participants can experience life like a typical US college student and they can gain perspectives about the global job market; higher studies in the USA, added Makthala. Digithon® is in touch with various foreign universities to explore opportunities for international internship programs in the US and other countries.

Giving a sneak peek into the educational exchange visitor J1 visa, Richard Beckman, Visa officer at Hyderabad US Consulate, said students can easily complete the general visa process by creating a profile on the US travel docs website and later an in-person interview can be fixed followed by an appointment at the visa center. The validity of J1 Visa would be 12months and the applicant can work part-time, the Visa officer added.