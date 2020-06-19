Digital Innovation Is The New Normal For Media In COVID-19 Age

HYDERABAD: Media industry is one of the many sectors currently reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown. As life turned on its head, the world is waking up to a new, strange ‘COVID-19 age’. And the media sector is staring at the imperative of wholesale changes, based on its ‘learnings from the lockdown-time experiences’. This inevitability is also pushing the sector into a serious rethink on the strategies to be adopted for the future. Thanks to this extraordinary scenario, digital media has now become the most significant area of focus for every player in the industry.

In the wake of the rapidly changing developments in the media sector, noted media entity, ‘Exchange4Media’, has organized a virtual interaction under the banner of ‘E For M India Brand Enclave – South Virtual Series’. Top honchos of reputed media houses were invited to share their insights at the interaction on the topic, ‘Digital News: Consumer Engagement And Monetisation Post-COVID-19’. Vikatan Group MD B Srinivasan, Network 18 Digital and Corporate Strategy President Puneet Singhvi, Sakshi IT and Digital President Bollareddy Divya and Manorama Online Marketing General Manager Bobby Paul participated in the virtual interaction and addressed the queries from readers and industry persons.

Digital Media is being seen as a key area of the media industry that has assumed enormous significance in these COVID-19 times. ‘What would be the plan of action post-COVID-19’, ‘the precautions to tackle the menace of fake news’, ‘organizational initiatives to increase revenue sources’, ‘way forward for attracting newer clients while having the existing ones firmly in the grasp’ and ‘what would be the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in media in the future’, are some of the aspects where the dignitaries responded to questions with their in-depth analysis and insights.

Watch the video below for the perspective of the experts:

